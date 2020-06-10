GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman is charged with wanton endangerment after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office says two children were found standing naked in someone else’s yard.
A sheriff’s office news release says deputies and caseworkers with the Cabinet for Families and Children responded to an address near the north Wingo city limits Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call reporting two naked children standing near the roadway.
The sheriff’s office says when deputies and caseworkers arrived, they found two toddlers playing alone in the backyard of a house on Summer Avenue. Neither child was wearing a diaper, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies learned the children — ages 2 and 3 — lived at a house on US 45 south. The sheriff’s department says deputies arrived at the house to find the front door open.
The news release says deputies knocked and announced their presence, and 24-year-old Nika Jones answered the door, and asked where the children were, then said she was asleep when the children left the house.
The sheriff’s office claims deputies found “multiple biohazards and physical hazards for the children” inside the house, and that deputies found marijuana in Jones’ bedroom. The sheriff’s office did not disclose what those alleged hazards were.
The children were placed in the custody of a family member, and Jones was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jones was jailed in the Graves County Jail.