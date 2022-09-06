WICKLIFFE, KY — A deputy responded to a hit-and-run accident at Wilcliffe's Phoenix Papermill on Friday, only to discover the vehicle had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and driven through a closed gate.
According to a press release from the Ballard County Sheriff's Department, the contractor disabled the stolen vehicle using a computer system. The contractor then gave the deputy a GPS location of the vehicle, which was found in Carlisle County.
The release says the deputy got in contact with the Carlisle County Sheriff's department and they responded to the location, finding the missing vehicle.
According to deputies, they learned 45-year-old Wendy Harrison had stolen another vehicle from the same location. They say once she was located, she was arrested on several charges from Carlisle County and Ballard County.
According to the release, she was transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail.