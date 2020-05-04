GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Department says a deputy was dispatched Sunday evening to the Hickory area Dollar General Store on a shoplifting complaint.
Deputies say the suspect had gotten into the a vehicle with Tennessee plates and when asked to get out, the driver, 23-year-old Helen Estremera, refused, reversed the vehicle, and began backing out. This caused the deputy to have to jump back and away from the vehicle.
Deputies say Estremera fled from the parking lot onto U.S. 45 southbound towards Mayfield. Deputies say Estremera was speeding as well as ignoring the deputy's lights, sirens, and order to pull over. Deputies say the pursuit continued out West Broadway and KY Hwy 80 West, where Estremera pulled over and surrendered.
Deputies say marijuana, methamphetamine, meth smoking pipes, digital scales that contained drug residues, and other items were found in the vehicle.
Another female was in the vehicle and was released with no charges, due to lack of involvement in the theft and drug possession.
Deputies say Estremera was charged with theft by unlawful taking, feeling or evading, wanton endangerment, speeding, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug paraphernalia, and other related charges.
Estremera was taken and lodged at the Graves County Jail.