CADIZ, KY — A woman has been arrested after a structure fire in Cadiz, Kentucky, claimed the lives of her two children Tuesday, state police say.
Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the scene of the structure fire on KY 139/Jefferson Street in Cadiz around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
When investigators searched the home, they found the bodies of two children, a KSP news release says.
The news release says 30-year-old Keyona Bingham is accused of leaving her children unattended inside the home at the time the fire started. Bingham was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. She was jailed in the Christian County Jail.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. State police say they are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy will be conducted for the two children on Wednesday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.