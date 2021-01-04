CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman faces charges that she fled police, as well as multiple drug possession charges after she was arrested by state police in Carlisle County.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 49-year-old Carol D. Bennett was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly fled from troopers before crashing into a tree near the Cunningham community of Carlisle County.
KSP says a trooper saw Bennett's 2002 Buick Regal fail to stop at the intersection of Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 307 in Carlisle County around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
When the trooper tried to pull Bennett over for a traffic stop, KSP says she instead accelerated the vehicle, continuing to drive "erratically" on KY 307 before turning onto County Road 1057.
On that county road, KSP says Bennett lost control of the car, which left the right side of the road and hit a tree.
After the crash, KSP says Bennett was arrested without further incident.
The state law enforcement agency says toopers who searched the vehicle found "suspected marijuana," methamphetamine, and cocaine, and items associated with drug use.
Bennett was treated by Carlisle County EMS responders and later jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
She faces charges including first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance on the first offense, and multiple traffic offenses.