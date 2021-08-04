CALLOWAY COUNTY– On Tuesday night, Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman for assaulting multiple people and resisting arrest.
At 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies responded to a fight in progress at a residence on Navigator Drive.
When the deputies arrived they found 24-year-old Jamie McKinney of Murray engaged in a fight with two family members. McKinney then resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy while he was taking her into custody.
McKinney was charged with 3rd degree assault of a peace officer, two counts of 4th degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. She is being held at the Calloway County Jail.