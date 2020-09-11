CAIRO, IL — A Cairo, Illinois, woman faces five counts of first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found in Kentucky in 2018.
The body of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards of Cairo was pulled from a river in Madisonville, Kentucky, on May 23, 2018. Illinois State Police investigators say an autopsy found Edwards' died "as a result of homicidal means."
Mary A. Davis, a 66-year-old Cairo woman, is accused of killing Edwards and trying to conceal his body.
State police say Davis was arrested on Aug. 11, charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Davis was released after posting bond, which court records available via the online database Judici show was set at $5,000. But, Davis was arrested again after the Alexander County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday filed five counts of first-degree murder against her in the case.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 14.