PADUCAH — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So far this year, there are 3,800 new breast cancer cases in Kentucky. Breast cancer has a 27% survival rate if it spreads to areas like the lungs and bones, according to the American Cancer society.
Anne Gill has been battling stage 4 cancer for 12 years. She also has multiple sclerosis, or MS.
"I often wondered why in the world God gave me two different diseases that are fatal," Gill said.
Gill has faced multiple rounds of chemotherapy. She continues to live her life as normally as possible with her husband. An endowment helped her with her MS. Now, she wants to do the same for women battling cancer.
"They can raise their children," Gill said. "That they can do things with their children that are happy times, that are not — this is such a dreadful disease."
The First Light Endowment through Baptist Health helps women fund their co-pays for breast cancer treatments and medication. Gill said she wants to be a beacon of light for those women. That is why she continues to fight.
"I'm not finished praising God yet," Gill said.
Gill said she must raise a certain amount of money before the endowment starts.
You can donate buy sending a check to Baptist Health Paducah. Gill said you must label it "philanthropy Anne Gill."
She said you can also donate online at supporbaptisthealth.org.