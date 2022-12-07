PADUCAH — Police have charged a Mayfield woman in connection to a shots fired incident that happened in downtown Paducah early Sunday morning.
A warrant has been issued charging Keyja R. Hammonds with first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more, the Paducah Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
The 26-year-old woman is accused of driving a stolen white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate NPN6352 the wrong way down Broadway Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police claim that as Hammonds sped past a bar in the 400 block of Broadway Street, a passenger in the Camry allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the air.
Police say they believe the passenger is male, and detectives are still seeking information about his identity.
Officers ask anyone who witnessed the shots fired incident or has information about Hammonds' whereabouts to call 911 or the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411).