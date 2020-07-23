McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a local woman was arrested for child abuse after a 9-month-old was airlifted to an area pediatric trauma center.
Deputies say on July 19, they responded to a 911 call regarding a 9-month-old child who was unresponsive and barley breathing. They say the child was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to an area pediatric trauma center.
Deputies say doctors found signs and evidence of child abuse and determined the child had been violently shaken which led to the child being in medical distress.
On Thursday, deputies say they, with help from the Paducah Police Department, arrested 47-year-old Melany Mohundro, of Lone Oak, and charged her with one count of Criminal Abuse 1st degree (child 12 or under).
Deputies say Mohundro was arrested after the investigation showed she, acting as a caretaker, became frustrated with the child for crying and shook the child as discipline. This shaking is what caused the child to become unresponsive.