WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — A Weakley County, Tennessee, man had to be flown to a Memphis trauma center after he was shot while riding a four-wheeler Sunday.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says 39-year-old Tera Ann Alverez, also known as Tera Ann Sanders, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Sunday after she allegedly shot the 51-year-old Greenfield man.
The sheriff's department says Alverez and the man were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area on Stafford Store Road between Greenfield and McKenzie when she allegedly shot the man in the leg with a pistol.
The man was treated first at Volunteer Hospital in Martin, then flown to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis.