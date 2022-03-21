CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Scott County, Missouri, woman is charged with animal abuse in Cape Girardeau County.
The woman, 19-year-old Breawna Austin of Chaffee, is charged with animal abuse on the second or subsequent offense, records available on the Missouri courts website courts.mo.gov show.
An arrest warrant issued Sunday accuses Austin of torturing a Labrador retriever mix named Pepper by placing a zip tie around its back legs and burring it alive, causing injury to the dog.
A probable cause statement written by an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says the dog was found Sunday in Cape Girardeau, near Juden Creek Conservation Area. The dog was emaciated, and the zip tie was still around its back legs. The dog was taken to Southeast Missouri Pets, which called the police department to report the animal abuse.
The dog had previously been brought to the shelter by animal control of Feb. 18. The dog was brought in as a stray, and Austin came by later that day to claim it, the statement says. When Austin claimed the dog that day, it was microchipped. The probable cause statement also says Austin had to show shelter staff proof of her identification when she picked the dog up on Feb. 18.
A shelter staff member told the officer Pepper weighed about 47 pounds when the dog was there in February. When the dog was rescued on Sunday, it only weighed 29.8 pounds.
The statement says staff showed the officer a photo of the dog's leg when it was brought into the shelter on Sunday, which showed a deep cut on the dog's leg caused by the zip tie. "This wound went around approximately 60% to 70% of Pepper's leg and had cut so deep I could observe either bone or connective tissue within the wound."
Another shelter employee said Austin on Feb. 20 told them Pepper had died. After Austin was arrested, the officer writes, she told him she believed Pepper was dead when she buried the dog.
"Austin stated she woke up on Feb. 19 to find Pepper died. Austin said she took Piper out to a pond near Cape Rock and buried Pepper. Austin stated she was 100 percent positive Pepper was dead when she was buried. Austin denied knowing anything about the zip ties," the officer's statement reads.