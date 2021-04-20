GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman who was injured in two-car collision in March in Graves County was arrested on multiple charges connected to the crash Tuesday, including assault and driving under the influence.
The crash happened on March 22 on Herman Road in Graves County.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Helen Hopkins of Paducah was speeding westbound on Herman Road when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an eastbound vehicle nearly head on.
The driver of the 2nd vehicle was being operated by 55 year old James Carroll of Hickory, Ky. Mr. Carroll was trapped in the vehicle after the collision and impact. Fire department and EMS personnel had to free him from the vehicle before he was flown to an out-of-state hospital.
Hopkins was also injured, and she was taken by ambulance to a Paducah-area hospital.
The sheriff's office says a deputy obtained a warrant for Hopkins arrest, and she was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the influence, having a prescription controlled substance not in the proper container and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed in the Graves County Jail.