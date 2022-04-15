MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman faces an assault charge after investigators say she stabbed a man inside her home Friday night.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the Lovelaceville Road area at 7:09 p.m. Friday after 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who allegedly said she stabbed a man in her home and ran outside.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 31-year-old man inside holding a towel over a stab wound to his abdomen. The sheriff's office says Deputy Tyler Davis bandaged the man's wound and cared for him until Mercy EMS responders arrived. Emergency medical responders took the man to a local hospital for further treatment.
Other deputies who responded met 25-year-old Delandra Stubblefield outside the home. The sheriff's office claims Stubblefield and the man were involved in an altercation, and she stabbed him.
Stubblefield was arrested and charged with second-degree assault domestic violence and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the incident is ongoing.