PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
The police department says officers noticed signs that there may have been a struggle or fight in the apartment, and Plato had facial injuries investigators believe weren't consistent with a fall. Additionally, police claim Kelley has changed her account of what happened multiple times.
Police detectives, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton and medical examiners' offices in Madisonville and Louisville have been investigating Plato's death. The police department says additional autopsy results from the Regional Crime Laboratory found that the manner of Plato's death was homicide.
Officers obtained a warrant charging Kelley with murder/domestic violence on Wednesday, and a detective traveled to Illinois to arrest her. The police department says Kelley lives in Herrin and works in Carterville, and officers found and arrested her as she arrived for work in Carterville Wednesday afternoon.
Kelley was jailed in the Williamson County Jail, where she awaits extradition to Kentucky.
In addition to the coroner's office, medical examiners' offices and the Regional Crime Lab, the Paducah Police Department says it was assisted in the investigation by the Carterville and Crainsville, Illinois, police departments.