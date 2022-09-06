CARBONDALE, IL — A woman has been arrested after police say she burglarized two businesses in Carbondale, Illinois.
The woman, 26-year-old Antonia G. Turby of Carbondale, is accused of burglarizing a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on Aug. 24 and another business in the 1200 block of West Main Street on Sept. 3.
Turby was also wanted on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in relation to a criminal property damage charge in Jackson County, and the Carbondale Police Department says officers arrested her on that warrant on Saturday.
The police department says officers obtained a search warrant, and when they carried it out they found property that was stolen from both businesses.
Turby was charged with two counts of burglary and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.