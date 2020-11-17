ULLIN, IL — A woman has been arrested two months after the death of a baby who was in her care.
Illinois State Police say on Sept. 3, ISP Division of Investigation - Zone 7 agents were called to investigate the death of a 7-month-old girl from Alexander County. During the investigation, police say DCI agents learned that 31-year-old Carolyn Wittaker, from Cairo, Illinois, was watching the baby at the time of the incident.
ISP says DCI agents then started a comprehensive investigation before charging Wittaker with endangering the life of a child and involuntary manslaughter.
Wittaker was arrested without incident on Monday and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois, with a $75,000, 10% to apply bond.