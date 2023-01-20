GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy Lane on Thursday. The detective was interviewing the woman, 39-year-old Toni R. Chambers, when two detectives with the sheriff's office arrived at the home.
Detectives asked Chambers about accusations that activities related to illegal drugs were going on at her home. The sheriff's office claims Chambers told the investigators she had meth and drug paraphernalia in her home.
After the alleged admission, the sheriff's office says investigators found the 2 ounces of meth in the cabinet, along with digital scales, multiple bags for distributing the drugs, cash and other drug-related items.
The investigators arrested Chambers and took her to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center. She faces charges of first-degree methamphetamine trafficking on the first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.