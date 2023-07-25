SCOTT CITY, MO — A woman accused of fatally shooting a 50-year-old man in Scott City, Missouri, on Monday is charged with first-degree murder, police say.
The Scott City Police Department says 47-year-old Mary Ruble was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting, which happened in the 200 block of Keeley Avenue.
Officers say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds, and he died because of his injuries.
In addition to the murder charge, Ruble is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use if a weapon.
She is being held on a no bond warrant, police say.
The police department's investigation into the shooting is ongoing.