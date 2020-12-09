WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 11-year-old girl in Williamson County, Illinois.
Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office say 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley died around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a home on Songbird Road, just northeast of the Marion, Illinois, city limits. In an autopsy performed Sunday by Forensic Pathologist Marissa Feeney M.D. at the Williamson County Morgue, her death was ruled a homicide.
Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced it had identified a person of interest in its homicide investigation. A short time later, Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti announced the arrest of that suspect: 29-year-old Julia Elaine Bevely.
Zanotti said the 11-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times, and she died because of blood loss. He said Bevely was living with the girl's father, who was at work at the time of the stabbing.
The state's attorney said Bevely called 911 on Saturday. He said Bevely claimed she saw a man leaving the home, and when she walked inside, she found the child dead. However, investigators now believe Bevely is the person responsible for the girl's death.
There is no word on a possible motive, Zanotti said.
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Beasley. An obituary published by Blue Funeral Homes in Marion says the Marion Junior High School sixth-grader was "funny, smart, and sassy."
"Jade liked playing outside and swimming. She enjoyed art, drawing, painting, and playing video games. Jade loved her friends, adored her pets, and cherished her siblings," the obituary says.
Private funeral services for Jade’s family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Marion First Baptist Church. The funeral home says memorial donations for the family be mailed to Blue Funeral Home, 1704 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959.