JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The death of an Illinois Department of Transportation employee in Jackson County that authorities at first said was connected to a traffic crash is now being investigated as a homicide, and the man's ex-wife has been charged with his murder.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said IDOT employee Edward Stallman died after he was involved in a traffic crash in Murphysboro. Stallman was taken to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital after the crash, but he was later pronounced dead.
But, the investigation took a turn when stab wounds were discovered on Stallman's body, WFCN News reports. The online news outlet reports that Jackson County prosecutors have charged the IDOT worker's ex-wife, Alexis Nicole Stallman, has been arrested and charged in connection to his death.
Records entered into Illinois' court documents website Judici show Alexis Stallman was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery. Records show the complaint against the 41-year-old Herrin woman was filed Thursday. The judge assigned to the case is Circuit Court Judge Ralph Bloodworth.
WFCN News reports that her first court appearance is set for Friday, and her bond has been set at $2 million.