CHICAGO (WMAQ) — Chicago police have announced charges in the horrific murder of a woman who was well-liked by so many people in her close-knit neighborhood.
Frances Walker was found dead and had been stuffed in a freezer. Investigators believe she was killed in her bedroom by one of her tenants, who was being evicted.
Family, friends, and neighbors have been stopping by the victim's home to pay respects.
The victim, 69-year-old Frances Walker, is being remembered as generous, kind and caring. Her family in utter shock and disbelief over her death.
"She's a really good person, and bad things happen to good people sometimes. Nobody deserves what happened to her,” says Frances’ brother, Arnold Walker.
The beloved woman was involved in her church community and was an accompanist at the Evanston School of Ballet for many years.
"She spends her time in church playing piano in masses, in weddings, you know, like, funerals and all that. She loved music,” her sister, Maggie Walker says.
Investigators believe one of her tenants killed her using a butcher knife.
Her remains were found in a freezer inside her boarding house near Washtenaw and Thorndale Monday night.
"The detectives believe the crime actually occurred in the victim' bedroom, and they do believe that the dismembered took place on the first floor of that residence,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says.
Sandra Kolalou has been charged with first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. She was in the process of being evicted.
Frances Walker’s family believes her dog was also killed.
Tenants called police when they couldn't get a hold of Frances Walker for hours and knew something was wrong.
Officers showed up that evening to find Kolalou getting into a tow truck that they say she ordered using the victim's credit card.
"The defendant that time said that she knew her rights, didn't want to talk to police, entered the tow truck," Deenihan says.
The tow truck driver took Kolalou to foster beach where he told investigators she dumped a large bag into a garbage can inside they found bloody rags.
Family never imagined this would be her outcome.
"This is horrible. I don't know. It's something that should not happen, not even to a person who's not like Fran,” Maggie Walker says.