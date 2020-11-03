ANNA, IL — Another Illinois Department of Human Services employee faces criminal charges in connection to allegations of battery at Choate Mental Health Development Center in Anna.
The employee, 57-year-old Teresa Smith, is accused of official misconduct and obstructing justice after Illinois State Police were asked in February to investigate a battery allegation regarding a mental health technician at the center.
On Oct. 29, 2020, state police say, a summons was issued for Smith regarding those charges. The misconduct charge is a class 3 felony, and the obstruction charge is a class 4 felony. If convicted, Smith could face two to five years in prison for the misconduct charge and one to three years for the obstructing justice charge.
Smith is required to appear in court in Union County on Dec. 4, 2020, state police say.
The charge come after five Choate employees were arrested on aggravated battery charges. Those five men were arrested on Oct. 6. Click here for more details.