PADUCAH — A Paducah woman faces a criminal charge after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the fast food restaurant where she worked.
The Paducah Police Department says 34-year-old Chasity R. Brown is accused of stealing more than $8,700 from the Dairy Queen on Clarks River Road. Police say Brown was the restaurant's manager.
Police say the area manager for the restaurant chain reported to officers in December that they suspected Brown was taking money from the Clarks River Road location's cash registers, which she was supposed to deposit. Investigators say the alleged thefts occurred between October and December 2021.
On Wednesday, a detective served Brown with a warrant charging her with theft by unlawful taking of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, and Brown was released on bond.