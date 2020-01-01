MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop led to a woman's arrest on drug trafficking and other charges in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.
A deputy pulled over 39-year-old Darcy Adams of Cunningham, Kentucky, in the 3500 block of Lovelaceville Road at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a McCracken County Sheriff's Department news release says.
During the stop, a police K-9 was brought in, and Adams' vehicle was searched. The news release says deputies found an ounce of methamphetamine in the car, along with items associated with drug trafficking.
Adams was arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on the first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
She was also charge with careless driving, driving without a registration plate, driving without a registration receipt and driving on a DUI suspended license on the third offense.