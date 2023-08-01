GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Sedalia, Kentucky, woman has been arrested after the Graves County Sheriff's Office alleges she failed to report physical and sexual abuse of a child and left the child alone with the man accused of committing the abuse.
The arrest is connected to a manhunt Local 6 reported on Monday night. Deputies began searching for 48-year-old Gregory Marshall after he allegedly jumped through the window of a mobile home to evade capture. He's accused of sexually abusing and strangling a child.
Releasing new details about the case Tuesday night, the sheriff's office says Marshall jumped out of that window after a brief standoff with deputies in the home on Kentucky 339 east of Sedalia. Marshall jumped out of the window and into a soybean field. Deputies search on foot and on ATVs and used a drone to search from the air. So far, investigators haven't been able to find Marshall.
Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office arrested 40-year-old Kayla A. Lyell of Sedalia on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. Lyell is accused of leaving the child unsupervised with Marshall, despite "knowing what had previously occurred," a news release from the sheriff's office says. She's also accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child and failing to report the abuse.
Meanwhile, investigators believe Marshall is no longer in the Sedalia area, and other people may be helping him avoid arrest. "It should be known that anyone providing assistance to anyone wanted on criminal charges can and will be charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and charged criminally," the sheriff's office warns.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Marshall's location to contact law enforcement.