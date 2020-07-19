MURRAY, KY — A Murray, Kentucky, woman was arrested Sunday after police say she pointed a gun at multiple people.
Police responded to a call reporting a woman pointing a gun at a man in the Diuguid Drive area around 11:05 a.m. Sunday, the Murray Police Department says in a news release.
The woman — 24-year-old Abigail Dotson, who police say is originally from Belpre, Ohio — is accused of pointing a gun at a man she knows, then pointing the gun at people inside a nearby vehicle.
When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the area and found Dotson, the news release says. The woman was arrested, charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the Calloway County Jail.