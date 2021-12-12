MAYFIELD, KY — Regroup and recover is the theme of the day for a lot of families in Mayfield. We talked to people in some of the hardest hit neighborhoods.
Among those telling stories of hope is Molly Hughes. She lives on 6th Street, not far from the court square.
"I was in Calvert City working at the Waffle House," said Hughes. "When I got here, I found my home totally destroyed."
But she says that didn't matter, because a miracle met her at the door.
"My first thought was 'I have to get to my dog,'" said Hughes. "I kept thinking 'I have to get my dog out.' When I got here, I ran out of my car down the street, and there she was at the front door, wagging her tail. It was like she was saying 'Mamma, Mamma I'm OK,'" said Hughes.
In spite of everything she's been through, Hughes says you can't take her smile away from her.
"I am smiling because you have to have a good outlook. Even in a natural disaster, it's an open door to lead to new possibilities," said Hughes.
Hughes shared she is thankful her dog, Sally, is alive. She's also thankful for the volunteers she said "showed up out of nowhere" to help her clear debris.