MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — State police have arrested a contracted employee with the McCracken County Jail on a charge of third-degree rape after she allegedly had sex with an inmate inside the jail.
Kentucky State Police says the woman — 25-year-old Taylor L. Goodin — was contacted through an outside company to work in the jail's kitchen.
Troopers say they received a report on Thursday accusing Goodin of having sex with an inmate inside the jail, and she was arrested on Friday.
Goodin was jailed in the Marshall County Jail on one charge of third-degree rape.