METROPOLIS, IL — A woman has died after she was struck by an SUV Monday night on U.S. 45 in Metropolis, Illinois, state police confirm to Local 6.
An Illinois State Police spokesperson tells Local 6 the woman, 32-year-old Amiee L. Davis of Metropolis, was walking eastbound on U.S. 45, approaching the intersection with Interstate 24 eastbound when she was struck by a yellow 2008 Jeep Wrangler.
In an email to Local 6, the ISP spokesman, Trooper Josh Korando, says the 56-year-old man behind the wheel swerved the vehicle, but the SUV struck Davis.
Davis was pronounced deceased. The man driving the Jeep Wrangler was uninjured in the crash, Korando says.
It is not clear whether any charges will be filed against the driver, who is also from Metropolis. Local 6 has not included the man's name in this story because no charges have been filed as of this report. Korando tells us the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further information will be made available at this time.