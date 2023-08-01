CALVERT CITY, KY — Police closed off Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City, Kentucky, to investigate the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Tuesday morning.
Police have identified the hit and run victim as 18-year-old Mercedeys R. Culligan of Calvert City.
The Calvert City Chief of Police, Mike Canon, has confirmed to one of our reporters on the scene that they are investigating a hit and run after 911 calls came in reporting a body in the middle of the road. Cannon says they started receiving 911 calls about the incident at 5:39 a.m. and officers arrived at the scene by 5:40 a.m.
It was reported that the woman was walking southbound on the shoulder of Oak Park Boulevard when she was struck around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.
The coroner's office has confirmed to Local 6 that Culligan was walking to work at Dairy Queen when she was hit by the vehicle.
There were no confirmed witnesses to the event but several people drove up on the scene following the incident. Police are reviewing security footage of nearby businesses. They are also looking over video footage people have sent them.
The Calvert City Police Department has been working with the Marshall County Sherriff's office and the Marshall County Coroner in the investigation. There are currently no suspects in the case.
If you have any information about this incident place contact the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.