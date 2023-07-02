Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, MORGANFIELD, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.