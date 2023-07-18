Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to heavy rain across the watch area. The first round will occur this afternoon with a secondary round late this evening into early Wednesday morning. Exact placement of the heaviest swath is still somewhat uncertain. There is some potential for a few areas to receive greater than 5 inches. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. A corridor of 3 to 5 inches may occur, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&