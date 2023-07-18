MORGAN COUNTY, MO (KOMU) – A Missouri woman died Monday in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy.
Anna Leinbach, 53, of Barnett, Missouri, was a passenger in the buggy, which was traveling west on Route C around 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A Jeep Compass driven by a 74-year-old woman hit the rear of the buggy. The report said the buggy went off the side of the road because of the collision.
Leinbach and her driver, John Leinbach, were thrown out of buggy in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
John Leinbach was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital, and authorities described his injuries as moderate. The report said the driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The buggy was totaled, and the Jeep had moderate damage.