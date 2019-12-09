PADUCAH— A woman died in a house fire in Paducah Monday morning, officials say.
Steve Kyle with the Paducah Fire Department says crews received the call around 6:45 a.m. reporting a fire on Aspen Way.
Kyle says crews worked quickly to get the 67-year-old woman out of the home. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The fire is under investigation, though Kyle says it is being called an accident.
A neighbor said he woke up to the smell of smoke and thought someone was burning leaves. He also says there was black smoke coming out of the back of the house when firefighters arrived.