Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate to locally heavy precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of two to as much as four inches possible. Highest totals are expected as one gets closer to the KY/TN border. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is a low end watch at this time. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding snowfall accumulations. Depending on the eventual track of the storm system, amounts will likely need to be adjusted with time. In addition, ongoing impacts from the previous winter storm may exacerbate the situation. Stayed tuned! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&