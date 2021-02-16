TODD COUNTY, KY — A Christian County, Kentucky, woman died of hypothermia in Todd County, Kentucky State Police say.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 says the woman was found dead in a mobile home on Friday.
KSP says the body of 25-year-old Melissa Sheerin was found inside the mobile home, which had no heat or electricity. A man was also found unresponsive inside the residence. He is being treated for hypothermia as well.
While KSP said detectives are continuing to investigate, no foul play is suspected.