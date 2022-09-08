MURRAY, KY — In 2016, Brandon Myers died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 31. Recently, Myers' mother, Lisa Boyd, donated $1,000 to the Murray Middle School Band in his memory.
The school district says Myers was a talented musician who played the guitar, dulcimer, banjo and mandolin. He was also a former saxophone player in the school's marching band, and he was a self-taught pianist. Currently, his son Blake is an eighth-grader at Murray Middle.
In a news release about the donation, Murray Middle Band Director Beth Stribling said the contribution came at the perfect time. "The morning of the donation one of our instruments broke and needed a major repair," Stribling said. "This incredibly thoughtful donation came totally out of the blue and an angel must have whispered in her ear. This money will help in the repair."
Murray Middle Principal Bob Horne also expressed gratitude for Boyd's donation.
"This is an amazing act of love from Ms. Boyd to her deceased son. Brandon’s passion for music will be carried on through the generous donation to the MMS Tiger Band,” Horne said in a statement.