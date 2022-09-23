PADUCAH — When cancer patients receive chemotherapy, a small port is placed beneath the skin. Because of where the port is placed, it can often be uncomfortable when wearing a seatbelt. But one cancer patient is helping others by making port pillows.
Connie White learned about port pillows while receiving treatment at Baptist Health Paducah. Unfortunately, there was only one in the cancer patient resource room at the time.
White decided to do something about that. She got her friends together, and they create extra port pillows for local cancer patients.
Kim Brown is an infusion manager at Baptist Health Paducah. She says donations from former and current cancer patients mean a lot to those going through treatment.
"When patients come in and they receive a port pillow or just receive a new patient bag we provide them, to know that people in the area, and often patients with a cancer diagnosis, have donated to them, that's so meaningful for a patient that was recently diagnosed. When they come here, they have a lot of anxiety, just to know that someone was thinking of them is very meaningful," Brown says.
White and her friends were able to donate 25 pillows to the cancer resource room.