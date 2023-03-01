Cemetery crash

PADUCAH, KY — A woman drove into a mausoleum at a Paducah cemetery Wednesday afternoon. 

Local 6's Nikki Boyett was on scene at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum as emergency personnel responded to the incident. 

A witness said the woman appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed. 

The mausoleum was damaged to an unknown extent by the impact, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time. 

