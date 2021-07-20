JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — An autopsy has been performed for a woman whose body was recovered from a creek after her car was swept away by floodwaters last weekend in Jefferson County, Illinois, investigators say.
On July 17, 25-year-old Shelby Mitchell was driving on North Panzier Lane in Woodlawn, Illinois, about a mile south of IL Route 15, when her car was swept away by floodwaters. Multiple agencies worked together in a rescue mission that turned into a recovery effort after the vehicle was found deep underwater.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Mitchell called her family around 2:15 a.m. and told them she was in floodwaters and needed help before the call was disconnected. The sheriff's office received a report about Mitchell at 2:29 a.m. Family members were already searching the area for her when sheriff's deputies and Woodlawn firefighters arrived. Waltonville Fire volunteers responded quickly to help as well.
The sheriff's office says dive and sonar teams from the Benton Fire Department, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 68 and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources responded to the call for mutual aid, and searched flood areas for Mitchell and her car. The Illinois State Police responded with a plane. Other did volunteers and Litton's Ambulance Service also assisted the search.
Sonar teams found an object large enough to be the care at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office says. The car was found in Rayse Creek, more than 100 yards east of Panzier Lane. The sheriff's office says the water was at least 13-feet deep, with water speeds of 3 knots or more.
The dive team command found conditions were too hazardous to try to recover Mitchell's body, and divers would have to wait until the water level lowered and the water speed reduced, the sheriff's office says.
"They made the difficult, but necessary, choice to postpone the recovery operation until the morning of 07/18/21," the sheriff's office explains in a news release. Late Saturday night, members of a private dive company arrived to offer recommendations, but further assessment found the water was still too high and moving too fast to safely recover Mitchell's body.
Sunday morning, a private citizen used a drone to fly over the area where the sonar team spotted the large object under the water. The sheriff's office says the water was low enough to make the care visible, and sheriff's office personnel were able to see the woman's body inside. Dive team members recovered Mitchell's body, and Coroner Roger Hayse pronounced her dead at the scene.
Monday afternoon, an autopsy was performed and Hayse reported that the cause of Mitchell's death was accidental drowning.
"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family of Shelby Mitchell. Not only for the loss of their dear loved one, but also for the agonizing wait they had to endure to get closure," the sheriff's office says.