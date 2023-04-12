MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman faces multiple charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says she got into a fight with another woman, and then crashed into the front porch of a home as she was trying to leave the scene. Deputies say the woman also crashed into an SUV as she was leaving the scene, and crashed into a minivan in a separate incident.
Deputies responded at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the area of Glenn Street in Lone Oak.
The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Jami McClure of Bardwell, Kentucky, drove her 2019 Chrysler sedan to an apartment complex in the Jason Circle area, where she physically fought the other woman. Deputies say McClure got back into her vehicle, drove toward several people standing near a home, and then crashed into the home's front porch. Next, McClure allegedly backed up and began to drive away. As she was driving out of the apartment complex, the sheriff's office says McClure crashed into a parked 2020 Jeep SUV, "causing significant damage."
While deputies were investigating, the sheriff's office says 911 dispatchers notified them that McClure's sedan was involved in an injury wreck in the Harris/Lovelaceville Road area. The sheriff's office says McClure was outbound on Lovelaceville Road, approaching the intersection with Harris Road, when her SUV struck a 2013 Honda minivan before leaving the roadway.
McClure was taken to an area hospital, but the sheriff's office says her injuries were not incapacitating, and she was cited and released.
Investigators say the front porch was damaged and the Jeep was significantly damaged in the initial incident, and the minivan in the second incident sustained damage costing more than $1,000.
McClure is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle and leaving the scene of a wreck/failure to render aid or assistance.