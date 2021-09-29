MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman has been charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment after the sheriff's office says she engaged in a standoff with deputies at a property on Georgia Street. The deputies were there to evict her.
The sheriff's office says deputies and detectives went to the property Tuesday to execute a writ of possession. A district court judge signed the order to remove the people living in a house and in campers on the property.
The sheriff's office alleges that someone inside one of the campers told the deputies and detectives that they had a gun and someone was going to get shot. Other deputies and members of specialized law enforcement teams responded to help.
At one point, the sheriff's office says a woman left the camper through a window. The law enforcement agency says she told detective another woman in the camper had a pistol and threatened to kill herself rather than go to jail.
Meanwhile, the sheriff's office says Paducah emergency dispatch received a call from the woman who was still inside the camper. Dispatchers transferred the call to Sheriff Matt Carter, who was at the Georgia Street property. The sheriff's office says Carter and Chief Bailiff Melissa Dillon, who is a trained negotiator, talked with the woman — identified as Cynthia Javor — for about 20 minutes. The sheriff's office says Javor's son was in the camper as well. He left through a window, and was interviewed by law enforcement.
Not long after her son left the camper, the sheriff's office says Javor dropped the pistol out of the same window and left the camper. Investigators later discovered that the pistol was a pellet gun.
Javor was medically evaluated before being taken into custody and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. She was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment. The sheriff's office says she was also wanted on four warrants charging her with bond revocation, an indictment warrant charging her with first-degree bail jumping and two contempt of court warrants.