WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The Weakley County Sheriff's Department in Tennessee says a Shelby County, Tennessee, woman faces charges steaming from "numerous crimes," after stealing a Weakley County woman's identity last year.
Capt. Randall McGowan with the sheriff's department says in October, a Weakley County woman's identity was used by two women in Shelby County and Hot Springs, Arkansas, to buy merchandise and get cash.
Investigators say vehicle tags and other evidence pointed them to a woman named Toni Gibson, who lived somewhere in Memphis, Tennessee.
Because the crimes happened outside of Weakley County, deputies say Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators assisted in the case.
On Tuesday, McGowan says in a news release about the case, investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department carried out a search warrant at Gibson's house in southeast Shelby County. McGowan says investigators found evidence linking Gibson to the Weakley County identity theft case, along with other cases in Shelby County.
Investigators found nearly 100 fake drivers licenses in the house, McGowan says.
Gibson was arrested, and she will be charged in Shelby County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with numerous crimes related to the case, McGowan says.
Deputies also say the second woman will also be charged once she is identified.