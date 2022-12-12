POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Investigators from the Poplar Bluff Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating.
Police say an autopsy will be performed on Thursday and more information will be released when it becomes available.