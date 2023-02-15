WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A jury has found a southern Illinois woman guilty of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of an 11-year-old girl.
Local news outlet WFCN News reports that Julia Bevely was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the death of the child, Jade Beasley.
Beasley was killed on Dec. 5, 2020, in a home on Songbird Road, just northeast of Marion, Illinois. Prosecutors have said the girl was stabbed multiple times and died due to blood loss. Brandon Zanotti, who was serving as Williamson County state's attorney at the time, said in 2020 that Bevely had been living with Beasley's father, who was at work at the time of the stabbing.
Court records available on judici.com show bond was revoked after the jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon. Bevely is set to be sentenced on June 2.