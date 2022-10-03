HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Passengers on a flight to the Dominican Republic last month got quite the surprise when a pregnant woman's water broke and she went into labor mid-flight.
"Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick," Kendra Rhoden says.
With another six weeks until her due date, which was Oct. 23, her little boy came into this world on an airplane in early September.
"While I was asleep I felt someone kick me in my stomach and then my water broke,” Rhoden says.
Nurses on board came to help, but it didn’t take long for her to deliver her baby.
"They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push, because we don't see any head!' I'm like, 'the baby’s coming!'" Rhoden says.
He did come, and now he has a pretty fitting name.
"His name is Skylen," Rhoden says. "Because he was born in the plane."
Skylen and his mom have spent the last few weeks in the Dominican Republic, where they faced some difficulties.
But now they’re back in the U.S., and Skylen is in the hospital getting evaluated.
"I feel good now, because I'm home and he's safe. He's where he needs to be right now. So, I would say I'm happier than I was in the Dominican Republic,” Rhoden.
In case you're curious, Skylen's passport lists him as a citizen of the U.S. and his place of birth: "in the air."