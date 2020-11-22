LYNN GROVE, KY — A Lynn Grove woman died after she was hit by an SUV while helping a driver stuck in a ditch along Kentucky 94 in Calloway County, Kentucky State Police investigators say.
The incident happened Thursday in the 6000 block of KY 94 west in Lynn Grove, Kentucky.
In a Sunday news release, state police say 51-year-old Julie A. McCann and 66-year-old Fred Thomas, who live in the area, were aiding a Tennessee man whose 2004 Honda CRV was stuck in a roadside ditch. While they were helping the man, a 2020 Ford Escape headed east on KY 94 hit McCann. KSP says McCann was knocked into Thomas, who was standing near her.
McCann was fatally injured in the collision, KSP says, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County coroner. Murray-Calloway County EMS took Thomas to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. KSP says his injuries were not life threatening.
State police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing, and foul play is not suspected.
In addition to state troopers, EMS personnel and the coronor's office, troopers were aided by Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputies and Calloway County Fire and Rescue responders.