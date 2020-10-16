CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies in Calloway County, Kentucky, are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman in her 70s.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says 79-year-old Peggy Miller was riding her bicycle east on Highway 94 in the Lynn Grove community when she was hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction. Investigators say the vehicle didn't stop after it hit Miller around 7 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing a reflective vest and had flashing lights on her bicycle when she was struck.
First responders with Murray-Calloway County EMS took Miller to Murray-Callway County Hospital because of her injuries.
The sheriff's office says parts of the vehicle that were left at the scene indicate it is dark green and missing the passenger side mirror. Investigators provided a photo of the side mirror that was knocked off the vehicle in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.