GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman was hospitalized in Graves County on Monday afternoon after the county sheriff's office says she suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing her car to crash on Interstate 69.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it received a call around 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting a car driving southbound on I-69 was swerving in and out of the median and hitting the guardrail along the highway.
The car crashed before deputies were able to catch up to it, the sheriff's office says. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the car — a 2012 Dodge Journey — in a drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
Investigators say the driver, a 72-year-old woman from Mayfield, had a diabetic emergency behind the wheel and wasn't able to keep control of the car. The car hit the guardrail near the 14.5 mile marker, and the sheriff's office says the vehicle flipped before landing upright in the ditch.
Responders with Mayfield Fire and EMS extricated the woman from the car and took her to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, the sheriff's office says.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The sheriff's office says other agencies that assisted at the scene include Kentucky State Police and the Wingo Fire Department.