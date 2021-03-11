TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A Trigg County woman arrested in connection to a deadly arson case has been indicted and charged.

Keisha Stewart.jpg

Keisha D. Stewart

The commonwealth's attorney says Keisha Stewart faces charges of arson, burglary, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

All this, after investigators found the body of 81-year-old Thelma Barnett after a fire destroyed a home on Will Jackson Road back in September.

Jonathan McCoy.jpg

Jonathan R. McCoy

Stewart will be arraigned next month.

Jonathan McCoy is also charged with murder and arson in Barnett's death. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Wednesday during an arraignment hearing. He'll be back in court in May.