PADUCAH — A Tennessee woman was injured when her minivan crashed into the rear of a semitrailer stopped in traffic on I-24 in Paducah Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the 2.8 mile marker of I-24 westbound at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.
In a news release about the crash sent later Tuesday afternoon, the Paducah Police Department says inattention contributed to the crash.
Police say 20-year-old Amaya L. Cox of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was driving a 2002 Ford Windstar westbound when the minivan rear-ended a 2016 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by 63-year-old Edgar P. Venable Jr. of Worden, Illinois.
The police department says Venable told officers he was stopped in traffic in the right-hand lane when the van hit his trailer. Witnesses at the scene confirmed his account to officers as well, the police department says.
Officers say they were unable to speak with Cox, because medical responders were treating her injuries. She was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
The police department alleges that Cox wasn't paying attention, and that contributed to the crash.
The crash shut down the westbound lanes of I-24 for about two hours.